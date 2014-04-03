May 02, 2023
Grundy County
Grundy County

Grundy County Police reports: April 3, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

Kenneth L. Stiegler, 27, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 3 on charges of threatening a public official and resisting a peace officer. He also was cited for speeding. Stiegler allegedly threatened the officer on scene as well as assisting officers. He was given a May 5 court date.

Grundy County

• Nathan B. Engel, 30, of Montgomery, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 1 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given an April 21 court date.

