Wilmington man faces pot, weapons charge

WILMINGTON – An investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad resulted in the Tuesday arrest of a Wilmington man.

Timothy B. Norton, 52, of Wilmington, was arrested after authorities obtained a warrant and searched his home. Norton was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of cannabis.

The warrant was issued and an arrest was made after a long investigation with the use of undercover officers, Sheriff Kevin Callahan said Wednesday. Undercover officers through M.A.N.S. were allegedly able to purchase prescription drugs through controlled buys from Norton previously.

Through the investigation, officers were made aware that Norton may be selling weapons as well. Authorities then obtained a search warrant and along with drugs, a hand gun was found.

“[In addition to the drugs] our main concern was the talk of weapon possession and that there may be weapons for sale,” Callahan said.