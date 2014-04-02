Judge orders further confinement for sex offender

WOODSTOCK – A McHenry County Judge ordered that a repeat sex offender who completed his prison term be further detained in a downstate treatment facility.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office filed the petition to have 55-year-old Guy E. Wilson confined under the state's Sexually Violent Person's Act.

On Wednesday, McHenry County Judge Sharon Prather ordered that he remain in the Rushville Treatment and Detention Facility, Attorney General Spokesman Scott Mulford said. He had been at the facility awaiting a commitment hearing last month.

Wilson can petition the court annually to have his case reviewed for possible release.

At the hearing before Prather, a doctor testified that Wilson was "much more likely than not to re-offend."

He was sentenced in 2007 to 10 years and eight months in prison for sex crimes he committed here and in downstate Mt. Vernon.

The victim was the 15-year-old daughter of the woman whom he was dating. Wilson expressed to his girlfriend fantasies about raping a runaway, and the girlfriend offered her daughter. Wilson sexually assaulted the girl in a Mt. Vernon hotel room, and later in Woodstock where the couple relocated.

It was Wilson's third conviction for sex offenses. In 2000, a McHenry County Judge sentenced him to special probation for a sexual encounter with a 10-year-old female family member.

A doctor diagnosed Wilson with pedophilia and a personality disorder with narcissistic and antisocial features.