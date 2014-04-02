Freshmen help lead Joliet West past Plainfield Central

JOLIET – Last week in The Dome at the Ballpark in Rosemont, Plainfield Central softball outlasted Joliet West, 10-9.

On Wednesday afternoon in the great outdoors at Joliet West, where the temperature hovered around 40 degrees, the young Tigers exacted revenge.

Freshman right-hander Kylie Robb pitched a complete-game five-hitter and freshmen Kristen Ames and Madi Mulder both had two hits and an RBI in West’s 7-3 nonconference victory.

That marked the Tigers’ second win in as many days – they beat Minooka, 4-3, on Tuesday – after opening the season with a four-game losing streak.

“It was a hard loss when we played them earlier,” said West senior catcher Julia Liceaga, who like Mulder had a double and single and also knocked in a run. “We came back and showed them we’re in it.”

The Tigers scored once in the second inning on Mulder’s single, and twice in the third on Ames’ RBI single and Robb’s squeeze-bunt single to lead, 3-1. Central (1-4) was chasing the rest of the way.

“This was one of our better offensive games especially after we left something like 15 runners on base against Minooka,” West coach Heather Suca said. “We got ahead early. That was big. A lot of our runs have been when we’re coming from behind.

“Kristen Ames has been getting some big hits and this was only the second game Madi [Mulder] has started for us.”

Robb walked one and struck out two, all in the first inning. After that, she consistently had Central batters hitting the ball on the ground.

“That was her best outing,” Suca said. “She and Joy [Treasure] both pitched the first time we played them, and to hold them to three runs, this is a huge improvement. They always have good hitters.”

“Kylie [Robb] did a great job hitting spots,” Liceaga said. “She was on the corners the whole game. She and Joy [Treasure] complement each other real well.”

Timi Tooley singled home the third-inning run for Central. Michaela Schlattman’s second single drove home a run in the fifth, and the Wildcats’ final run was scored in the seventh when Schlattman reached on an error.

“We have some work to do,” Central coach Anne Campbell said. “We made too many mistakes. We’re not getting it done right now, but it’s a long season.

“We knew there were a couple of kids who graduated that would be tough to replace. It’s not just the physical part, it’s the leadership and everything about the game. You don’t replace a Kaleigh Nagle. But these kids will figure it out.”

Central sophomore Maddy Janssen pitched the first 4 2⁄3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits and six walks. Freshman Brooklyn Daly finished up and yielded a sixth-inning run on a wild pitch, West’s Alysia Rodriguez scoring her second run of the game on a head-first slide.

“We have the two pitchers, and we’re going to need them both,” Campbell said. “Both have to get it done.”