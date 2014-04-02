Crimestoppers seeking information on burglaries in Kinsman and Diamond

The Grundy County Crimestoppers are looking for information on two burglaries that occurred recently.

One of the incidents occurred between 1:30 and 8 a.m. March 30 at the Kinsman Bar and Grill in Kinsman. The suspect(s) forced entry into the bar and stole cash and caused damage inside. The second incident occurred between March 26 and March 30 in the 700 block of Laura Lane in Diamond. The suspect(s) forced entry into a residence and stole multiple items. A dark Chevrolet truck was observed by neighbors backed into the driveway on the afternoon of March 29, which possibly could be involved.

Callers providing information to the Crimestoppers Line at 815-942-9667 will remain anonymous and rewards of up to $5,000 are eligible for information that leads to an arrest and filing of criminal charges on crime occurring in Grundy County.