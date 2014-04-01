Grundy County Police reports: April 1, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Ruben J. Luna, 50, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 31 on a DuPage County warrant for contempt of court. He also was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Kimberlee Kerridge, 43, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on March 31 on charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. She was released on bond with an April 21 court date.

• Bradley Nordland, 32, of Plainfield, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on April 1 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for driving with a suspended license and on a Will County warrant for theft.

• Salvador H. Arias, 55, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on March 29 on a charge of driving under the influence. Arias posted bond and was released with an April 28 court date.

• Ryan J. Collins, 24, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on March 28 on a charge of disorderly conduct. He also was cited with possession of drug paraphernalia. He posted bond and was given an April 28 court date.

Grundy County

• James W. Davis, 37, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence.

Channahon

• Timm M. Kroeger, 23, of Minooka, was arrested by Channahon police on March 29 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.

Coal City

• Rebecca L. Moyers, 27, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police on March 30 on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon. She posted bond and was given an April 21 court date.