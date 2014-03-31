Goss: Good beginning for locals in major leagues

The opening of baseball season could not have worked out better for three of our own.

Infielder Dean Anna (Lincoln-Way East) made the New York Yankees’ opening day roster.

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark (Wilmington) is in the Washington rotation. In fact, he will start the Nationals’ home opener Friday against Atlanta. Let the celebration begin in Wilmington.

Left-hander Tony Cingrani (Lincoln-Way Central) will start Game 2 of the Cincinnati Reds’ series against St. Louis on Wednesday night.

It’s enough to get us excited about the new season, even though I’m afraid we will endure another summer of the bad, though improving, Cubs and the bad, but hopefully better, White Sox.

The Pacific Coast League batting champion last season, Anna had not been in the big leagues previously. He ended spring training in a three-way competition for the Yankees’ two backup infield positions, with major league veteran Brendan Ryan on the disabled list.

Anna provides a left-handed bat, a solid backup to shortstop Derek Jeter and can play third base and second base, as well. Yankees manager Joe Girardi has said Anna, who is 27, is ideal for the utility role. When Ryan returns, it will be interesting to see whether Anna remains with the parent club.

Roark, who went 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA when he was called up to the Nationals last August, was in competition with young Taylor Jordan for the fifth starter spot. But when Doug Fister had to start the season on the disabled list, that put Roark, 27, and Jordan in the rotation and saved manager Matt Williams from a difficult decision.

Williams said both pitchers earned the right to start with their work in spring training, but there was room for only one. Although Roark has had experience relieving, the odd man out was ticketed for Triple-A Syracuse, so he could continue starting until needed in Washington. So when Fister returns, it will be interesting to check Roark’s status.

Cingrani, after posting a 7-4 record with a 2.92 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 104 2⁄3 innings as a fill-in starter last season, now is counted on as a mainstay in a Reds’ rotation that lost Bronson Arroyo in the offseason.

Finally, if you’re like me – not a Cubs fan – you still may want to tune in to Cubs’ radio broadcasts as often as possible. Former major leaguer Ron Coomer (Lockport) is working with Pat Hughes in the WGN Radio booth, and from what I have heard, “Coom Dawg” will do an excellent job.

No doubt about it, having a few locals to follow adds to the enjoyment of our baseball season.

WJOL/Don Ladas tourney

Years ago, we watched Anna, Roark, Cingrani and several others currently in professional baseball toil for their high school teams.

At this early juncture, our high schools have played games whenever and wherever they could. However, what we like to consider the kickoff to the new season comes later this week with the WJOL/Don Ladas Memorial Tournament.

The event is slated to begin Thursday and conclude Saturday. Thursday’s schedule is highlighted by a doubleheader at Lockport with Plainfield South meeting Joliet Catholic at 4:30 p.m. and Joliet West facing Lockport at 7 p.m. Two other games will begin at 4:30 p.m., Joliet Central at Minooka and Plainfield Central at Providence.

Two morning games are scheduled Saturday at Lockport and two more at Providence. Games for seventh, fifth, third and first place are scheduled Saturday afternoon at Silver Cross Field beginning at 12:15 p.m. The title game should start about 7:30 p.m.

Saturday at Silver Cross will provide an excellent opportunity to see many of this area’s top teams and individuals.

Plan to take advantage.