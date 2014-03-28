Grundy County Police reports: March 28, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Jeffrey D. Valentine, 26, was arrested by Morris police on March 28 on a charge of aggravated assault. He posted bond and was released with an April 28 court date.

• Holly Brooks, 37, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on March 28 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She posted bond and was released with an April 14 court date.

• Christopher R. Scheibe, 31, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 26 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant on a charge of speeding.

Grundy County

• Matthew Benson, 25, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 27 on a LaSalle County warrant. He was given an April 10 court date.

• David J. Stainback, 29, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 27 on a Grundy County warrant for domestic battery. He was given an April 14 court date.

• Jacob D. Krull, 39, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 27 on a charge of contempt of court.