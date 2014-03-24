Grundy County Police reports: March 25, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Minooka

• Michael R. Patton, 25, of Bolingbrook, was arrested by Minooka police on March 14 on a charge of battery. He posted bond and was released.

• Robert D. Cobren, 29, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police on March 15 on a Will County warrant. He posted bond and was released.

• Omar Guzman, 22, of Morris, was arrested by Minooka police on March 22 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Morris

• Todd Fitch, 24, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police on March 23 on a charge of criminal damage to property after he was witnessed kicking out a business window on Liberty Street in Morris. He posted bond and was released with an April 28 court date.

• Lisa Mentink, 34, of Ottawa, was arrested by Morris police March 24 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released on bond and with an April 28 court date.

• Jakob D. Jollay, 20, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for consuming alcohol as a minor. He was given an April 3 court date.

Grundy County

• Timothy W. Milashoski, 23, of Orland Park, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited with improper lane usage, no valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Ronald M. Scheel, 26, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 22 on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needles and possession of a controlled substance. He was given an April 14 court date.

• Alfred L. Coleman, 52, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a failure-to-appear charge for driving while license revoked.

• Misty M. Tazelaar, 31, was by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 21 on a failure-to-appear warrant. She was given a May 5 court date.

• Joseph J. Krev, 23, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 21 on a charge of possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams.

• Shawn M. Ryan, 31, by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a failure-to-appear warrant for the utilization of an account number with the intent to defraud, a class 4 felony.

• Benjamin M. Radigan, 28, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on charges of driving while license suspended and a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for having an expired driver’s license, speeding and having no insurance. He was given an April 21 court date.

• Eric M. Johnson, 20, of was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a warrant charge for possession of a controlled substance. He was given an April 24 court date.

• Starr Martinez, 36, of South Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Jacob C. Gordon, 31, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a charge of theft. He was given an April 14 court date.

• Michael J. Gliwa, 30, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He was given an April 21 court date.