News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police reports: March 25, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Minooka

Michael R. Patton, 25, of Bolingbrook, was arrested by Minooka police on March 14 on a charge of battery. He posted bond and was released.

• Robert D. Cobren, 29, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police on March 15 on a Will County warrant. He posted bond and was released.

• Omar Guzman, 22, of Morris, was arrested by Minooka police on March 22 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Morris

• Todd Fitch, 24, of Mazon, was arrested by Morris police on March 23 on a charge of criminal damage to property after he was witnessed kicking out a business window on Liberty Street in Morris. He posted bond and was released with an April 28 court date.

• Lisa Mentink, 34, of Ottawa, was arrested by Morris police March 24 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was released on bond and with an April 28 court date.

• Jakob D. Jollay, 20, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for consuming alcohol as a minor. He was given an April 3 court date.

Grundy County

Timothy W. Milashoski, 23, of Orland Park, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited with improper lane usage, no valid driver's license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Ronald M. Scheel, 26, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 22 on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needles and possession of a controlled substance. He was given an April 14 court date.

Alfred L. Coleman, 52, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a failure-to-appear charge for driving while license revoked.

• Misty M. Tazelaar, 31, was by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 21 on a failure-to-appear warrant. She was given a May 5 court date.

• Joseph J. Krev, 23, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 21 on a charge of possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams.

• Shawn M. Ryan, 31, by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on a failure-to-appear warrant for the utilization of an account number with the intent to defraud, a class 4 felony.

• Benjamin M. Radigan, 28, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 23 on charges of driving while license suspended and a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for having an expired driver’s license, speeding and having no insurance. He was given an April 21 court date.

• Eric M. Johnson, 20, of was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a warrant charge for possession of a controlled substance. He was given an April 24 court date.

• Starr Martinez, 36, of South Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Jacob C. Gordon, 31, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a charge of theft. He was given an April 14 court date.

• Michael J. Gliwa, 30, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 24 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He was given an April 21 court date.

