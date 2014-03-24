Hinsdale police issue more than 80 citations in holiday campaign, no DUIs

HINSDALE – The Hinsdale Police Department issued about 80 citations during its St. Patrick’s Day holiday campaign.

Police issued 30 seatbelt citations, 14 citations for speed violations, one citation for for driving while license suspended, two citations for no valid driver’s license, four citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle, six citations for using a cell phone use while driving, one citation for an unrestrained child and 23 citations for other violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code.

No DUI citations were issued, according to police.

The Hinsdale Police Department joined forces with other state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners in the campaign, which featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, according to a news release from the Hinsdale Police Department.

The law enforcement crackdown was funded by federal traffic safety grants through the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Division of Traffic Safety and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns, according to the release.