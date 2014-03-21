Grundy County Police reports: March 21, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Woodrow G. Crow, was arrested by Metropolitan Area Narcotics Squad and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 20 on charges of possession of cannabis over 30 grams, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment. Coal City

• Brandon M. Rosch, 30, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 21 on charges of aggravated battery, resisting or obstructing a peace officer and criminal trespass to real property.

• Maria C. Hall, 45, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police on March 13 on charges of possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams and possession of drug equipment.

• Robert K. Jackson, 47, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police on March 17 on a charge of battery.

Minooka

• Michael R. Patton, 25, of Bolingbrook, was arrested by Minooka police March 14 on a charge of battery. He posted bond and was released.

Robert D. Cobren, 29, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police March 15 on a Will County warrant. He posted bond and was released.