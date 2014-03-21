June 27, 2023
Oak Brook Police Department issues 37 citations during holiday campaign

By Shaw Local News Network

OAK BROOK – The Oak Brook Police Department recently joined forces with state police, local law enforcement and highway safety patrols during the Illinois St. Patrick’s Day campaign.

The campaign featured high-visibility enforcement combined with a variety of outreach activities, which included a media campaign as well as additional enforcement activity, according to a news release from the Oak Brook Police Department.

During the mobilization, the Oak Brook Police Department issued 23 speeding citations, six uninsured motor vehicle citations and eight other citations. Nobody was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to police.

The law enforcement crackdown was funded by the federal safety grants through IDOT's Division of Traffic Safety and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click it or Ticket” campaigns.

For more information, visit buckleupillinois.org.

Shaw Local News Network

