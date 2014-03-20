Grundy County Police reports: March 20, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Brandon M. Manly, 28, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 18 on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of drug equipment. He posted bond and was released with an April 21 court date.

Morris

• Jeramie S. Aimone, 33, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 18 on a Grundy County warrant for domestic battery.

• Todd M. Dolan, 44, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police on March 19 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. He posted bond and was released with an April 14 court date.

Channahon

• Eric A. Gelsomino, 21, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police on March 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, possession of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper lane usage.

Illinois State Police

• Timothy R. Grady, 26, was arrested by state police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 19 on a charge of calculated cannabis conspiracy.