Grundy County Church Bulletins: March 20, 2014

Grace Lutheran Church Lenten Workshop

MORRIS – Grace Lutheran Church will gather for midweek Lenten worship at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings through April 9.

A light supper will be served beginning at 6 p.m.

These midweek services, under the theme “Lessons from the Passion of Christ” are designed to put our focus on the last days of Jesus’ ministry here on earth and all that leads up to Resurrection morning.

Grace Lutheran is located right across from the Morris Municipal Airport, north on Route 47 in Morris.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Lenten services

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, will hold weekly Lenten services.

Services start at 6:30 p.m. There will be a soup and sandwich supper at 5 p.m. This year’s Lenten theme is “Jesus and His Holy and Precious Blood.”

Friends in Christ Lenten services

MORRIS – During the season of Lent, Friends in Christ Lutheran Church of Morris will hold services at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evenings.

Pastor Mark Willig will bring messages based on “Jesus’ Prayer - Our Prayer,” which will be a walk through of the Lord’s Prayer.

Before the services, at 6 p.m. there will be a pot luck supper. Meat will be furnished. Bring a salad or dessert dish to pass.

All are welcome to this time of fellowship and worship.

The church is located at 180 E. Waverly St. Regular services are at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m.

Minooka United Methodist Lenten Fish Fry

MINOOKA – Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 W. Church St., Minooka, will have Lenten Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 21, 28 and April 4, 11 and 18.

There will be a variety of meals and sides to choose from, complete with beverage and dessert. Other items on the menu include grilled cheese and fries, chicken strips and fries.

The prices vary from $5 to $12 and will be served in the annex just north of the church. Carry out is available and the events are open to the public. No reservations are needed.

For information, call 815-467-2322.

St. Rose card game

WILMINGTON – The St. Rose C.C.W. annual card party will be held at noon on Sunday, March 30 in the St. Rose School Gym, 626 S. Kankakee Street, Wilmington.

All card games and Bunco will be played. A light lunch will be served and there will be table prizes, door prizes and raffles. The donation is $6.50.

Peace Lutheran Church Midweek gathering every Wednesday

MORRIS – Peace Lutheran Church, 101 Candlelight Lane in Morris, is offering a unique midweek gathering for Lent.

On Wednesdays through April 9, at 6:30 p.m. a gathering will be held and sharing of soup and dessert. Following the soup supper, there will be an informal time of learning about where Jesus walked in the last week of his life.

This presentation by Pastor Lu contains scripture, maps, a power point presentation and a time for discussion. The evening will conclude around 7:45 p.m.

Channahon Knights of Columbus Fish Fry

The Channahon Knights of Columbus Counsel 12863 will be holding Lenten Fish Frys from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 11 in the St. Ann Parish Center at 24500 S. Navajo Dr. in Channahon.

Dine in or carry out. There is a 10 percent discount for dine In before 5 p.m.

Movie Night at Bethlehem Lutheran Church

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, would like to invite you to a pizza and movie night at 6 p.m. Friday, March 21.

They are showing the new Kirk Cameron movie, “Mercy Rule.”

Contact the church, 815-942-1145, for more information.

Family Movie Night at Living Water Church

MORRIS – Free Family Movie night is Friday, March 21 at Living Water Church.

The movie “Last Ounce of Courage” will be shown on the big 30-foot screen at Living Water Church.

You and your family are invited to this free event. There will be popcorn served during the movie. So plan ahead, grab the family, and join us for a fun family friendly night at the movies.

“Last Ounce of Courage” is the story of a grieving father inspired by his grandson to take a stand for faith and freedom against a tide of apathy and vanishing liberty. Alongside fellow citizens of courage, faith, and integrity, he is a champion for the cherished principles we the people hold dear. A tale of family bonds and free expression, the film seeks to encourage all Americans to take a stand and raise their voices in support of their beliefs.

Living Water Church is located downtown Morris (former movie theater) at 118 E. Jefferson St. Call for additional information at 815.252.4744 or email cooksd7@aol.com.

Verona United Methodist Church annual pot roast supper

VERONA – The 19th annual Pork Roast Supper will be held at the Verona United Methodist Church, 433 Ann St. in Verona, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22.

The menu consists of pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, homemade dessert and drinks. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children five to 12 years old. Carryouts are available.

Any questions, call 815-287-2180 or 815-448-2371.

The Nurture, Outreach, & Witness committee will also be selling raffle tickets for gift baskets with proceeds going to local charities.

Coal City United Methodist Church to hold last “Hallelujah” soup supper of season

COAL CITY – Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road in Coal City, invites the community to join them for their last “Hallelujah” Soup Supper of the season from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 5.

They will be serving delicious homemade stuffed green pepper and cheesy potato soups.

The cost will be $8 for adults and children age 13 and older; $4 for children age six to 12; $2 for children ages three to five; and children two and under eat free.

Each meal includes choice of soup, choice of ham or turkey sandwiches, crackers, a beverage, ice cream and dessert. Carry-outs are available.

All proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Palm Sunday Breakfast in Seneca

SENECA – Palm Sunday Breakfast to benefit Lutherdale Bible Campers Thrivent Financial for Lutherans.

Breakfast will be served between 8 a.m. and noon on April 13 at Our Saviors’ Lutheran Church, 300 E. Union St., Seneca. The menu will consist of eggs, sausage, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Ticket prices are $6 for adults, $3 children 12 and under and children under three years old are free.

Mothers of Preschoolers Group

MORRIS – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St. in Morris, has started a Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) group.

They meet the second and fourth Fridays of the month from 9:30-11:30 am.

If you are a mother of a newborn to preschool age child, you are invited to join their group as they discuss parenting, do crafts and develop friendships.

Contact Cindy Johnson at 618-967-8784 for more information.

Holy Week at Channahon United Methodist Church

CHANNAHON – Holy Week & Easter Services at Channahon Untied Methodist Church, 24751 W. Eames in Channahon, starts April 13.

Palm Sunday, worship is at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. April 13; Seder Meal 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17; Good Friday Worship 7 p.m., April 18; Easter Eve Movie 7 p.m. Saturday, April 19 - 1970′s Night at Channahon UMC; and Easter Morning Celebration 6 a.m. service, breakfast at 6:30 a.m. worhsip 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 20.

There will be a non-perishable food collection Easter Sunday for the Minooka Bible Church food pantry.