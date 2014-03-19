Grundy County Police reports: March 19, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Kai K. Fleckenstein, 18, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 12 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Diane M. Regan, 54, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 16 on a charge of harassment by electronic device. She was given an April 7 court date.

• Stephanie L. Krummick, 36, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 15 on charges of driving under the influence and endangering the life or health of a child. She was given an April 14 court date.

• Christopher R. Comeau, 31, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 14 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence.

• Timothy J. Olson, 32, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Brandon T. Kindelspire, 24, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 17 on a charge of failure to register a new address within three days as a sex offender.

• Toddy Williams, 22, of Mazon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 18 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Williams also was cited for improper lane usage and given an April 14 court date.

LaSalle County

• Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County sheriff’s deputies on March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.

State police

• Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.

• Arthur P. Piorkowski, 43, of Marseilles, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 13 on a charge of driving while license suspended.

• William R. Koehne, 30, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 15 on a Kankakee County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He was given an April 10 court date.

• Jason W. Shipman, 27, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 14 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was given an April 28 court date.

Channahon

• Samuel B. Garcia, 29, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police on March 12 on a Will County warrant. He posted bond and was released.

• Robert G. Attebery, 43, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility on March 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Andrew Soto, was arrested by Channahon police on March 15 on a warrant. He posted bond and was released.