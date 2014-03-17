Grundy County Police reports: March 17, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Stephanie E. Laursen, 24, of Morris, turned herself in to Morris police March 11 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with an April 7 court date.

• Darrell T. Lobb Jr., 25, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 14 on a charge of residential burglary.

Coal City

• Kevin J. Downing, 33, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a charge of felony theft and on three Will County warrants.

• Chad M. Ferguson, 36, of Braidwood, was arrested by Coal City police on a charge of retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a March 31 court date.

• Walter C. Peterson, 18, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

Grundy County

• Kai K. Fleckenstein, 18, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 12 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

• Diane M. Regan, 54, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 16 on a charge of harassment by electronic device. She was given an April 7 court date.

• Stephanie L. Krummick, 36, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 15 on charges of driving under the influence and endangering the life or health of a child. She was given an April 14 court date.

• Christopher R. Comeau, 31, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 14 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence.

• Timothy J. Olson, 32, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

LaSalle County

• Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.

State police

• Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.

• Arthur P. Piorkowski, 43, of Marseilles, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 13 on a charge of driving while license suspended.

• William R. Koehne, 30, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 15 on a Kankakee County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. He was given an April 10 court date.

• Jason W. Shipman, 27, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 14 on a charge of driving under the influence. He was given an April 28 court date.