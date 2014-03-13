Grundy County Police blotter: March 15, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for a family offense.

• James A. Valencia, 36, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 11 on a Will County warrant for a traffic offense.

• Stephanie E. Laursen, 24, of Morris, turned herself in to Morris police on March 11 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with an April 7 court date.

Coal City

• Kevin J. Downing, 33, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a charge of felony theft and on three Will County warrants.

• Chad M. Ferguson, 36, of Braidwood, was arrested by Coal City police on a charge of retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a March 31 court date.

Grundy County

• Kai K. Fleckenstein, 18, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 12 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

LaSalle County

• Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.

State police

• Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.