Grundy County Police blotter: March 12, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Michael A. Kusper, 24, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 7 on a failure-to-appear warrant for domestic battery. He was given a March 24 court date.

• Rashaadd L. Rogers, 22, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 7 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gary C. Thurman, 43, of Aurora, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 8 on charges of driving under the influence and possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. He was given an April 7 court date.

• Jay E. Moore-McGee, 23, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 8 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving on a suspended license.

• Phillip T. Bellinghiere, 23, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 8 on a Chicago police failure-to-appear warrant for battery.

• Corey J. Gibbons, 19, of Minooka, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 9 on a Grundy County and a Will County warrant.

• Michael L. Payton, 32, of Marseilles, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 9 on a charge of battery. He was given a March 31 court date.

• Francis T. Kushta, 30, of Seneca, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 11 on a Kane County failure-to-appear warrant for aggravated battery.

• Jeremy T. Marshall, 30, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 11 on a charge of criminal damage to property. He was given an April 7 court date.

• Mindy J. Wilburn, 31, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 12 on charges of driving while license revoked and bringing contraband into a penal institution. She also was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

• Kevin R. Carr, 53, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 10 on a charge of burglary.

• Timmy L. Nowman Sr., 48, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 10 on a charge of burglary.

Morris

• Ismael Quintero, 31, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for a family offense.

• Stephanie E. Laursen, 24, of Morris, turned herself in to Morris police March 11 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with an April 7 court date.

• James A. Valencia, 36, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 11 on a Will County warrant for a traffic offense.

Coal City

• Kevin J. Downing, 33, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a charge of felony theft and on three Will County warrants.

• Chad M. Ferguson, 36, of Braidwood, was arrested by Coal City police on a charge of retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a March 31 court date.

LaSalle County

• Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.

State police

• Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.