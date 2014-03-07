Grundy County Police blotter: March 10, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.
Morris
• Misty L. Moran, 31, was arrested by Morris police March 6 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
• Dustin J. Brandt, 31, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of domestic battery.
Minooka
• Dane M. Donegan, 19, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 6 on charges of driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also was cited for disobeying a stop sign.
• David W. Dooley, 33, of Wilmington, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of domestic battery.
Grundy County
• Kenneth R. Seplak, 36, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 6 on a Kankakee County failure-to-appear warrant for theft.
• Michael A. Kusper, 24, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a failure-to-appear warrant for domestic battery. He was given a March 24 court date.
• Rashaadd L. Rogers, 22, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gary C. Thurman, 43, of Aurora, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on charges of driving under the influence and possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. He was given an April 7 court date.
• Jay E. Moore-McGee, 23, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.
• Phillip T. Bellinghiere, 23, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Chicago police failure-to-appear warrant for battery.
• Corey J. Gibbons, 19, of Minooka, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a Grundy County and a Will County warrant.
• Michael L. Payton, 32, of Marseilles, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of battery. He was given a March 31 court date.
Coal City
• Kevin J. Downing, 33, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a charge of felony theft and on three Will County warrants.
• Chad M. Ferguson, 36, of Braidwood, was arrested by Coal City police on a charge of retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a March 31 court date.
LaSalle County
• Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff's deputies March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.
State police
• Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.