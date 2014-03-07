May 16, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police blotter: March 10, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

Misty L. Moran, 31, was arrested by Morris police March 6 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Dustin J. Brandt, 31, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of domestic battery.

Minooka

• Dane M. Donegan, 19, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 6 on charges of driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He also was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

• David W. Dooley, 33, of Wilmington, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of domestic battery.

Grundy County

• Kenneth R. Seplak, 36, of Braceville, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 6 on a Kankakee County failure-to-appear warrant for theft.

• Michael A. Kusper, 24, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a failure-to-appear warrant for domestic battery. He was given a March 24 court date.

• Rashaadd L. Rogers, 22, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gary C. Thurman, 43, of Aurora, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on charges of driving under the influence and possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. He was given an April 7 court date.

• Jay E. Moore-McGee, 23, of Channahon, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Phillip T. Bellinghiere, 23, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Chicago police failure-to-appear warrant for battery.

• Corey J. Gibbons, 19, of Minooka, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a Grundy County and a Will County warrant.

• Michael L. Payton, 32, of Marseilles, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 9 on a charge of battery. He was given a March 31 court date.

Coal City

• Kevin J. Downing, 33, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 7 on a charge of felony theft and on three Will County warrants.

• Chad M. Ferguson, 36, of Braidwood, was arrested by Coal City police on a charge of retail theft. He posted bond and was released with a March 31 court date.

LaSalle County

Derek R. Chandler, 22, of Newark, was arrested by LaSalle County Sheriff's deputies March 9 on a charge of driving under the influence. He also was cited for driving in the wrong lane and improper lane usage. He posted bond and was released.

State police

Grant J. Winger, was arrested by Illinois State Police and booked into the Grundy County Jail March 8 on a Boone County warrant. He was given a March 26 court date.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois