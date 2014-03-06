May 18, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police Reports: March 6, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Shaun B. Zydron, 30, of Romeoville, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 5 on a warrant for contempt of court.

• Isidro Obil-Chiquil, 42, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 5 on a charge of driving while license revoked, on two failure-to-appear warrants for driving under the influence and disorderly conduct and on an out-of-state warrant for forgery. Obil-Chiquil also was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Obil-Chiquil was given an April 7 court date.

• Kyle T. Kappeler, 23, of Coal City, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 4 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a hypodermic syringe needle.

