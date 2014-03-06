Determined Bengals come up short against Geneva

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield East boys basketball experienced March Madness in Wednesday night’s semifinal of the Class 4A regional the Bengals hosted, but not in the way it was scripted.

East climbed the mountain all night but never did reach the peak, dropping a 64-58 decision to Geneva, which earned a berth in Friday night’s title game against Bolingbrook.

The Bengals (19-10), the No. 10 seed in the Aurora East Sectional, never led after starting in a 7-0 hole. But they battled to within one possession on numerous occasions. Even when sixth-seeded Geneva (23-5) opened a 56-45 lead with 4:56 left, there was a feeling it wasn’t over.

Indeed, back came the Bengals. They went on a 9-0 run, with Aaron Jordan’s steal and resounding dunk the exclamation point that made it 56-54 with 3:14 to go.

East had chances to tie or lead after that but could not convert on that one key possession.

“We couldn’t get over the hump,” Bengals coach Branden Adkins said. “I give our guys a lot of credit. We were outsized at many spots, we had young guys out there, we had foul trouble from the start, but we kept battling.

“I’m proud of our seniors and captains and what they have done. Last year was such a down year for our program. This year we’re back on the map.”

One of those senior captains, Nick Novak, hit five 3-pointers in a 23-point night. He delivered while Geneva did a solid defensive job on Jordan, the junior who has committed to Illinois.

“I’m happy for Nick that he stepped up and knocked down some big shots in his last game on this floor,” Adkins said.

The Vikings played a diamond-and-one defense, with one man on top of the zone and 6-foot-2 junior guard Pace Temple shadowing Jordan all over the court. Jordan scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half but sat several minutes with foul trouble and never got easy looks.

“You can call our defense a diamond-and-one if you want; we call it something else,” Geneva coach Phil Ralston said. “But whatever, it worked. It did its job, served its purpose for the most part. We knew we had to do something against a player as good as Jordan.

“I think we got a bad draw getting a team that good on their floor. This was not easy.”

Geneva’s 24-17 rebounding advantage played into the outcome. Included were several boards on the offensive end.

“We knew they would crash the glass,” Adkins said. “It seemed like every 50-50 situation, the key ones went to them.

“Still, there was a lot of heart left on the floor. A lot of desire and sweat.”

Adkins said Geneva substituting on every dead ball also had an effect.

“With them subbing every time like that, we couldn’t get into our transition game, and that’s a big part of what we do,” he said.

As good teams tend to do, Geneva also hit its free throws. The Vikings finished 23-of-28. East was not bad, either, hitting 12-of-16.

Nate Navigato, Geneva’s 6-7 junior forward who can do damage inside and out, hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.

Cam Cook added 15, including eight straight free throws, and Chris Parrilli chipped in 11 plus four key fourth-quarter rebounds.

East received a lift from sophomore guard Jordan Reed, who hit a 3-pointer and four straight free throws in the second quarter to help the Bengals get within 27-25 at halftime.

The Bengals appeared in good shape at the time, but Geneva refused to cooperate.