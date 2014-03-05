Grundy County Police blotter: March 5, 2014

Morris

• Kathryn J. Lareno, 51, was arrested by Morris police March 3 on a Grundy County warrant for fraud. She posted bond and was released with a March 20 court date.

• Anthony Long, 25, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 4 on a LaSalle County failure-to-appear warrant for driving under the influence.

Channahon

• Ric Pehlke, 37, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police March 3 on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

• Brittani Kotlar, 28, of Channahon, arrested by Channahon police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 5 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Kristina M. Schmidt, 28, of Joliet, arrested by Channahon police Feb. 21 on two outstanding warrants. She was taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Grundy County

• Lawrence C. Johnston Jr., 30, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff's deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 3 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Michael D. Fisher, 39, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 3 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Bridget L. Price, 22, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 28 on a charge of contempt of court.

• Dakota W. Dunstan, 18, of Minooka was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 1 on a charge of possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. Dunstan was given a March 17 court date.

• Stephanie E. Funk, 22, of Gardner, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 2 on charges of resisting/obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence. She also was cited with improper lane usage. She was given a March 24 court date.

• Charles J. Headley, 38, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on March 2 on a Grundy County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Rafael G. Vazquez, 23, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 28 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license suspended. Vazquez was given a March 24 court date.

• Byron T. Beideman, 46, of Braidwood, was arrested by Grundy County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 26 on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs. He also was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving in the wrong lane. He was given a March 24 court date.