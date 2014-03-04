St. Charles police report two more burglary incidents

ST. CHARLES – Police on Tuesday reported two more burglary incidents in St. Charles, bringing the total to four such incidents over an eight-day period.

The third and fourth incidents occurred on Monday, according to a news release. Police responded at about 6 p.m. to a residence in the 0-100 block of Roosevelt Street. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, someone tried to pry open a rear door at the residence, the release said. No entry was made into the home and no property was missing.

The fourth incident occurred sometime between 7:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Gray Street, less than a mile west of the third incident. The resident reported that an unknown person forcibly entered the residence, likely by prying open a rear service door, according to police.

This is the fourth burglary incident reported in St. Charles since Feb. 24. On that day an unknown male attempted to force entry into a home in the 500 block of North Tyler Road on the city’s east side, but was startled by a resident and fled the area, police said. On Thursday an unknown subject forced entry into a residence in the 500 block of McKinley Street. All reported incidents have occurred during daylight hours, and they are all still under investigation, police said.

The first and second incidents do not appear to be related to each other, according to police. At this time, police don’t have any information on whether the two March 3 incidents are related to each other, St. Charles Police Department spokeswoman Lisa Blackwell said.

Police urge anyone with information about any of the four burglary incidents to call 630-377-4435 or 866-378-4267.

Homeowners are reminded to ensure their residence is properly equipped with quality security type door locks, deadbolts, adequate lighting and ensure that doors and windows are free from obstructions which limit their visibility. Secure financial resources and other valuables inside the residence that limit your potential loss and reduce the chance that you will be a victim of financial crime or other fraud activity. Do not leave valuables or keys in your vehicle and do not leave vehicles unlocked.

Crime prevention surveys can be conducted at your residence or business by contacting St. Charles Police Crime Prevention Officer Bill Tynan at 630-443-3847 or by e-mail at btynan@stcharlesil.gov.