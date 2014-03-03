Grundy County felony dispositions released: March 3, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Ziad Abulleil, 35, of Pittsburgh, Pa., pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a boot camp recommendation. Abulleil must pay more than $9,500 in fines and court fees.

• Mohammad Ali, 20, of Joliet, pleaded guilty to burglary, a class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a boot camp recommendation. Ali must pay about $500 in court fees and costs.

• Christian Banks, 19, of Dwight, pleaded guilty to residential burglary, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to 228 days in the county jail and five years probation. Banks must pay about $500 in court costs and fees, and submit to random drug testing.

• Tommy Collins, 35, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of more than 15 grams but less than 100 grams of cocaine, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Collins must pay more than a $2,300 in court costs and fees.

• David Corbin, 27, of New Haven, Michigan, pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a recommendation for boot camp. Corbin must pay more than $2,300 in court costs and fees.

• Brian Evans, 28, of Coal City, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $10,000 but less than $100,000, a class 2 felony, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail and was placed on four years probation. Evans must pay $35,000 in restitution and pay a $250 DNA fee.

• Chad Hicks, 34, of Morris, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a class 4 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months probation, ordered to submit a DNA sample and pay a $250 DNA fee. Hicks was ordered to pay more than $700 in court costs and fees. Hicks also was ordered to serve eight days in jail and complete 30 hours of community service.

• Jessica Huff, 32, of Morris, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Huff must pay about $500 in court costs fees.

• Dawn Kyle, 46, of Minooka, pleaded guilty to theft, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to two years conditional discharge. Kyle must pay $187 in court costs and paid $14,248 in restitution.

• Jeremiah Pucci, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a class 1 felony, and was sentenced to four years of conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay more than $7,800 in court costs and fees. Pucci served four days in jail.

• Jeremy Turner, 26, of South Wilmington, pleaded guilty to theft of less than $500 with a prior theft offense, a class 4 felony, and was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and ordered to pay court costs of $247. Turner must serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Fernando Vigna, 20, of Gardner, pleaded guilty to burglary, a class 2 felony, and was ordered to serve 42 days in jail and was placed on five years probation. Vigna must pay a $250 DNA fee and must submit to periodic drug testing.