St. Charles police report attempted residential burglary

ST. CHARLES – Police are in search of a man suspected of an attempted residential burglary on the city’s north side.

Officers reported to the attempted burglary at 10:36 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of North Tyler Road, according to a news release. A male resident reported hearing loud noises at the rear of his residence, police said.

“[The suspect] tried to make entry from a couple of different points,” St. Charles Police Investigations Cmdr. Jerry Gatlin said.

Police found evidence that indicated the suspect tried to open a service door and also a sunroom encased in glass. Both were locked, Gatlin said. A window was broken at the back of the sunroom.

The resident responded to the noise and saw someone attempting to force entry to one of the rear doors. The lone person saw the resident and fled the area on foot, traveling south on North Tyler Road, according to the release.

The suspect entered the passenger seat of a vehicle parked near the intersection of North Tyler Road and Iroquois Avenue. The vehicle and occupants fled south on North Tyler Road toward Route 64 before police arrived, the release stated.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot or 6-foot-2 white male in his late 20s or early 30s, weighing 180 to 200 pounds, the news release said. He was wearing wire-rim glasses, a gray baseball cap, a gray coat or hoodie and blue jeans. He also carried a gray colored gym bag slung over his shoulder, the release said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a clean, green, newer model minivan, possibly a Dodge, police said.

Monday’s attempted burglary appears to be a crime of opportunity, Gatlin said. He added the incident is the only one in recent memory for the city. The house where the incident occurred is in a traditional residential neighborhood, surrounded by other houses.

“Sometimes, we get a pattern of them, a flurry of them [but] we haven’t had anything in that particular neighborhood in quite some time,” he said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or any similar unreported incident is encouraged to contact St. Charles Police at 630-377-4435.

“Other than our resident who saw this guy ... we have nobody who indicated that they saw anything,” Gatlin said Tuesday.

Confidential information may be submitted via the city of St. Charles website, under the Drug & Crime Tip Hotline link, or by calling 866-378-4267.