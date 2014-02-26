Ekhomu sisters power JCA past Morgan Park

NEW LENOX – The effect of a buzzer-beater to end the first half often is overstated.

However, in Joliet Catholic’s 78-67 victory Tuesday over Morgan Park in the first semifinal of the girls basketball Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Sectional, senior guard Christine Ekhomu’s 3-pointer was huge.

Not only did the shot provide a 38-37 halftime lead over the Mustangs (21-5), but it lit the fuse for the Angels (25-2).

Christine’s sister, Nicole Ekhomu, began the third quarter on fire, and with less than two minutes elapsed in the quarter, JCA led 47-37. Morgan Park got no closer than six points again.

Next up for the Angels is Thursday’s 7 p.m. sectional final against Bishop McNamara, which beat Hillcrest, 79-68. McNamara ended JCA’s season’s last year in the sectional semifinals.

“We were a little dead the first half,” said Nicole Ekhomu, the highly rated sophomore guard who led the way with 26 points. “That 3 Chrstine made gave us the spark.

“Coach [Ed Schodrof] told us at halftime that the first three minutes of the second half would be the game, and it was.”

Chrstine Ekhomu said she received a good pass from her sister, stepped in and “felt it slide off my fingers real well” on the swish from the top of the key that provided the halftime lead.

“This was the game where we failed last year [the sectional semifinal], and it was good to get past this hump,” she said.

Jasmine Lumpkin chipped in 25 points for the Angels and freshman Ty Battle had 12 to go with a team-high five rebounds. Lumpkin could have scored more but had difficulty getting inside shots to fall early on.

“Jasmine was playing a little fast,” Schodrof said. “Nobody has stopped her from getting to the rack all season. We got her to slow down, and she had a lot better game.”

Lumpkin started 2-of-7 from the field. Regardless, she and her teammates never quit passing the ball and setting each other up for good looks. JCA shot 48.3 percent on 28-of-58.

“It’s nice to have teammates who can score,” Christine Ekhomu said. “I see them open, and I know they’re going to put the ball inside the rim.”

“It’s nice to see a team that cares for each other,” Schodrof said. “They really don’t care who scores the points.”

Morgan Park led 24-16 after one quarter, as senior point guard Bhrea Griffin did a good job breaking down the Angels’ 1-3-1 halfcourt trap.

However, JCA went on a 12-0 run to open the second quarter and take a 28-24 lead. Lumpkin scored the first six of those points and Nicole Ekhomu hit consecutive 3-pointers to climax the run.

The Mustangs then, heated up from long range, regained the lead and were up 37-35 when Christine Ekhomu delivered her telling blow.

“They were one made 3-pointer away from getting us to switch up our defense,” Schodrof said. “But then we got a couple of stops, and we stayed with it. What really killed us, though, was rebounding.”

Morgan Park held a 42-28 edge on the boards, including 22-11 in the first half, but committed 21 turnovers. JCA was adept at turning the mistakes into baskets on the other end.

“In the second half, we put our bodies on the line and took charges more,” Christine Ekhomu said. “We shut down the paint more, too.”

It all added up to the first win in a rugged sectional where all four combatants entered with 20-plus victories.