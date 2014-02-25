St. Charles police report attempted residential burglary on north side

ST. CHARLES – Police are in search of a man suspected of an attempted residential burglary on the city’s north side.

Officers reported to the attempted burglary at 10:36 a.m. Monday on the 500 block of North Tyler Road, according to a news release. A male resident reported hearing loud noises at the rear of his residence, police said.

The resident responded to the noise and saw someone attempting to force entry to a rear door. The lone person saw the resident and fled the area on foot, traveling southbound on North Tyler Road, according to the release.

The suspect entered the passenger front seat of a vehicle parked near the intersection of North Tyler Road and Iroquois Avenue. The vehicle and occupants fled southbound on North Tyler Road towards Route 64 before police arrived, the release stated.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot or 6-foot-2 white male in his late 20s or early 30s weighing 180 to 200 pounds, the news release said. He was wearing wire rim glasses, a gray baseball cap, a gray coat or hoodie and blue jeans. He also carried a gray colored gym bag slung over his shoulder, the release said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a clean, green, newer model mini-van, possibly a Dodge, police said.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or any similar unreported incident is encouraged to contact St. Charles Police at 630-377-4435.

Confidential information may be submitted via the City of St. Charles website, under the Drug & Crime Tip Hotline link, or by calling the phone tip Hotline at 1-866-378-4267.