Gurnee Speedway employee caught selling tobacco to minor

During Gurnee Police Department tobacco ordinance compliance checks on Feb. 23, an employee of Speedway, 5499 Grand Avenue, was cited with a municipal code violation for selling tobacco to a 16-year old junior student from Warren Township High School, according to a news release.

In an effort to reduce tobacco use by teens, the Gurnee Police Department participates in the Kids Can’t Buy ‘Em Here Program, which targets retailers that violate the law by selling tobacco products to anyone under the age of 18.

The underage student went to 26 establishments within the village and attempted to purchase tobacco product while the transactions were monitored by plain clothed officers, according to the release.

The sale gave the village a 96 percent compliance rate for the 26 businesses that were checked. The last two years the compliance rate was 100 percent, the release said.