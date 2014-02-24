Goss: Loss to Marian may pay dividends for JCA

One of the best girls basketball regular-season matchups of the season turned into a dud for Joliet Catholic.

Or did it?

The Angels hosted Marian Catholic on Feb. 12. The East Suburban Catholic Conference championship was on the line, and quite a bit more.

From JCA’s perspective, the Angels were about to learn how they compare to the top teams in the state regardless of class. Uh, oh. They ran into a buzz saw. Marian was on top of its game and ran away with a 69-46 victory.

Shortly afterward, in the hallway outside the locker room, JCA senior starters Jasmine Lumpkin and Christine Ekhomu met with coach Ed Schodrof and his three assistants – Kenny Battle, Jeff Walker and Kurt Weigt.

“They stayed for 10 or 15 minutes,” Schodrof said. “They were upset. They wanted to talk about what had happened.

“It was really a good moment. It was good leadership on their part because the energy came from within.”

Schodrof said the five practices after the game were the best the Angels (24-2) have had all season. They breezed to the Class 3A Morris Regional title last week, beating rival Providence, 50-30, in the title game, and will meet Morgan Park at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the first Lincoln-Way West Sectional semifinal.

Bishop McNamara and Hillcrest will tangle in the second game at 8 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with the supersectional Monday at Lewis University.

“The kids are locked in mentally, especially the senior leaders,” Schodrof said. “There’s a suppressed excitement. All they’re talking about now is Morgan Park. Nobody is looking ahead.”

Anticipating the future is an activity for the rest of us. It is no stretch to imagine the Angels as a candidate to reach the state finals March 7 and 8 at Illinois State University.

“It is very possible the loss to Marian was beneficial to us,” Schodrof said. “I really like our attitude right now.”

The Angles’ roster is an unusual mix in that the 11 players include four seniors but no juniors. There are four sophomores and three freshmen.

Lumpkin, a 6-foot talent who will play college basketball at Michigan State, and Ekhomu are joined in the starting lineup by standout sophomore guard Nicole Ekhomu and a pair of 6-0 freshmen, Ty Battle and Jnaya Walker. Sophomores Adriana Acosta and Mia Farrell usually are the first two off the bench.

Lumpkin averages 17.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals. Nicole Ekhomu averages 13.5 points, 3 assists and 2.8 steals. They are the major threats. However, they also get their teammates involved.

“We have a lot of balance if everyone chips in at about their average,” Schodrof said. “Jasmine [Lumpkin] wants the team to win, and she has really been a special player at our core. I think making the decision before the season that she would go to Michigan State has been good for her peace of mind.

“Nicole [Ekhomu], we know what we will get from her. Ty [Battle] does a lot of good things, including rebounding. Walker brings defense. Andriana’s [Acosta’s] energy is irreplaceable. She is the toughest kid we have.”

JCA’s cause will not be hurt by playing the sectional at nearby Lincoln-Way West. Judging from the crowd at the Marian game, which Schodrof said was the largest in his six years, the Angels will be true “hometown” favorites.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me lately and ask about the girls and the team,” Schodrof said. “They want to follow us, and part of that is that the kids on our team are so likable. As evidenced by the Marian game, when we play close to home, we expect good crowds.”

The result Feb. 12 was nowhere near what JCA wanted. But Marian and Young, the other team to beat the Angels, are in Class 4A.

Morgan Park, McNamara and Hillcrest are not pushovers. With respect to them, however, derailing these rejuvenated Angels is a tall task.