JCA defense stifles Providence

MORRIS – Nicole Ekhomu and her teammates are more than athletes. They’re thinkers.

Ekhomu was among the Joliet Catholic players who suggested to coach Ed Schodrof that he switch from a man-to-man defense to their bread-and-butter, the 1-3-1 halfcourt trap, after Providence had battled to a 9-9 tie after one quarter in Thursday’s Class 3A Morris Regional final.

The move was sheer genius as the Angels blanked the Celtics, 14-0, in the second quarter to lead 23-9 at halftime en route to a 50-30 victory and a berth in next week’s Lincoln-Way West Sectional.

“I’ll be honest, it was the girls who suggested the switch in the huddle, and she [Ekhomu] was one of them,” Schodrof said. “Providence has so many shooters, and the man-to-man worked well against them the last time we played.

“The 1-3-1 brought us energy and we were able to get some run-outs that we were not getting earlier.”

“We like to fly around, and the 1-3-1 gives us the energy to do that,” said Ekhomu, who led JCA with 20 points. “We’re at our best in the transition game, getting our offense off steals that we get from the 1-3-1.”

Providence was 0 for 7 from the field and committed eight turnovers in the scoreless second quarter. The Celtics had 16 turnovers by halftime.

“We hurt ourselves in the second quarter,” Providence coach Eileen Copenhaver said. “We knew what we had to do against the 1-3-1 but didn’t execute. In the third quarter, we needed to get hot, and we didn’t get hot enough to get back in it.”

Alyssa Jurges hit two 3-pointers and Emily Bowles one in the third quarter, but the Celtics went cold after that, and it was over.

“Defensively, we did a nice job,” Copenhaver said. “We had a nice plan, but we couldn’t score enough on them. I wish JCA all the luck the rest of the way.”

Jurges tied the game at 9 after completing a drive to the basket with 1:06 left in the first quarter.

Little did anyone know the Celtics would not score again until 6:55 remained in the third quarter and not score their second basket from inside the arc until midway through the fourth quarter.

“I got a little concerned with their outside shooting in the third quarter,” Schodrof said. “They were diagonally skipping passes and hitting their shooters in the corners. They shoot too well. You know they’re not going to miss forever.”

Jasmine Lumpkin chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for JCA. Jurges led Providence with 16.

“Our girls gave it a phenomenal effort,” Copenhaver said. “I’m really proud of them. And we have only one senior. We’ll have 10 juniors back.”