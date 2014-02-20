Recent Grundy County indictments: February 20, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland has announced that on Feb. 19 the grand jury returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

• Ryan Aichele, 25, of Coal City, was indicted for theft of less than $500 with a prior theft conviction, a Class 4 felony.

• Antonio Benavides, 24, of Minooka, was indicted for theft of more than $500, a Class 3 felony.

• David Duggan, 65, of Marseilles, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Allan Green, 24, of Marseilles, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Ricardo Hernandez, 71, of Coal City, was indicted for driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony.

• Matthew Hill, 21, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Dakota Lenzie, 21, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than one gram but less than 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; and the unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony.

• Jaroslaw Mietus, 29, of Chicago, was indicted for two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, which proximately caused a death, both Class 2 felonies.

• Michael Mueller, 18, of Morris, was indicted for armed robbery, a Class X felony.

• Sergio Rivera-Valenzuela, 30, of Morris, was indicted for driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony; and unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Larry Roberts Jr., 33, of Minooka, was indicted for driving with a revoked license, a Class 4 felony; and driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony.

• Adam Rodriguez, 30, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol with at least two prior DUIs, a Class 2 felony; aggravated DUI for committing a DUI while driving on a revoked license revoked, a Class 4 felony; and with a revoked license revoked based on a DUI conviction, a Class 4 felony.

• George Sartore, 43, of Diamond, was indicted for driving while under the influence of alcohol with at least four prior DUIs, a Class 1 felony.

• Jacob Schmidt, 26, of Essex, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a Class 4 felony.

• Miguel Varela, 19, of Plainfield, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Sharon Verucchi, 26, of Ottawa, was indicted for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Jennifer Wirkus, 29, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

• Ralph Zilm, 20, of Custer Park, was indicted for burglary, a Class 2 felony; and theft of more than $500, a Class 4 felony.