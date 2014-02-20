Police seek Gurnee church defacer

The Gurnee and Waukegan Police Departments are investigating a series of criminal defacement (graffiti) and criminal damage to property cases. Since Feb. 14, almost a dozen cases have been reported between both communities, according to a news release from the Gurnee Police Department. Each of the cases occurred during the overnight hours targeting religious facilities.

Both agencies are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. A surveillance video captured a white male committing one of the offenses, according to the release.

Investigators believe the suspect drives or has access to a silver or light-colored SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Nissan Murano.

Anyone having information about these crimes or suspects identity is asked to contact the Gurnee police department at 847-599-7000 or the Waukegan police department at 847-782-2369.

Alternately, contact Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-623-2222 and provide information anonymously. Those who call Crime Stoppers can qualify for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.