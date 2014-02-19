Grundy County Police reports: February 19, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• John Griffin, 23, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Feb. 18 on a charge of battery. He posted bond and was released with a March 24 court date.

Grundy County

• Stephanie L. Sproull, 31, of Mazon, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 18 on a warrant for forgery, a Class 3 felony.

• Toney Dukes, 58, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail Feb. 18 on a Grundy failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Dwayne W. Lewis, 33, of Burbank, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 17 on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Woodrow G. Crow, 21, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 15 on a charge of possession of cannabis 2.5 to 10 grams. Crow also was cited for speeding, having no valid driver’s license and for possession of drug paraphernalia. Crow was given a March 17 court date.