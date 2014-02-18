Grundy County Police reports: February 18, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Erick E. Green, 46, of Marseilles, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.

Channahon

• Jordan R. Cabrera, 23, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Feb. 15 on a charge of driving under the influence. Cabrera also was cited with failure to wear seat belt, illegal transportation of alcohol and parking in roadway.