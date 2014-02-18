May 18, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police reports: February 18, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

Erick E. Green, 46, of Marseilles, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked.

Channahon

• Jordan R. Cabrera, 23, of Channahon, was arrested by Channahon police Feb. 15 on a charge of driving under the influence. Cabrera also was cited with failure to wear seat belt, illegal transportation of alcohol and parking in roadway.

Police Reports
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois