Gurnee police to give teachers crisis training

GURNEE – The Gurnee Police Department is following up on its school lockdown training video with a new training block for teachers at Woodland School District 50 titled “Human Response to Crisis; What to Expect and How to Overcome.”

Tom Agos, crime prevention specialist at the Gurnee Police Department, said teachers will receive the same crisis response training as Gurnee police officers. Agos said it’s important for teachers to understand the myths on how people respond to crisis so that they can act in a school emergency.

“This is the next level of training for educators, because unless they’ve been in battlefield conditions, they have no idea what [crisis response] is like,” Agos said.

Agos said the training covers physiological response: increased heart rate, blood vessels contracting, hyperventilation and hyper-arousal.

­– Suburban Life Media