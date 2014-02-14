May 18, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police reports: February 15, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Kendall County

• Jacqueline J. Paszek, 32, of Morris, was arrested by Kendall County sheriff’s deputies Feb. 13 on a charge of driving under the influence. She was taken to the Kendall County Jail.

Grundy County

• Dennis T. Johnson, 42, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County on Jail Feb. 13 on a charge of violating an order of protection.

Morris

• Dorise Kemps, 47, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 13 on a Champaign County failure-to-appear warrant for probation violation.

