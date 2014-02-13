May 22, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police reports: February 14, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Ray A. Joos, 23, of Chicago, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 12 on a failure-to-appear warrant for possession a hypodermic syringe and/or needle.

Minooka

• Richard W. Randosh, 49, of Minooka was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 12 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Shawn M. Glisson, 27, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Feb. 13 on a charge of domestic battery.

Dwight

• Jacob T. Schmidt, 26, was arrested by Dwight police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 12 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

