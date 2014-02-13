Page, Marian race past Joliet Catholic

JOLIET – Defending Class 4A state champion Marian Catholic looked every bit of that in Wednesday night’s East Suburban Catholic Conference showdown at Joliet Catholic.

The Spartans took good shots and knocked them down all night, passed the ball well, hit the boards hard, held the Angels scoreless for more than six minutes to open the second half and ran away with a 69-46 victory.

The result means Marian (21-4, 8-0) can do no worse than share the ESCC championship while JCA (22-2, 8-1) can do no better than share it.

Marian plays Fenwick on Saturday for a chance to win the title outright.

“This was as big a game as there has been in the history of this program,” Angels coach Ed Schodrof noted. “The crowd was the largest I’ve seen in my six years here.

“It seems strange to say, but Tuesday is even bigger, and so is every game after that. There is a bigger goal out there than this.”

Schodrof has a team most consider a candidate to reach the Class 3A state tournament.

The Angles open Tuesday in the Morris Regional against either Morris or Lincoln-Way West.

“That will be a new season,” Schodrof said.

The other season did not end well, but the credit for that goes to Marian.

Junior guard Teniya Page finished with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting.

She dished out a handful of assists.

When JCA fell far enough behind that it had to go man-to-man, she was a wrecking crew.

“Once we got ahead and they had to pressure us, that plays to Teniya’s advantage,” Marian coach Dan Murray said. “I thought we did a fantastic job finishing in the fourth quarter, and she was a big part of that.”

Marian’s Ashton Millender, a 5-10 senior forward, scored 15 of her 22 points in the first quarter as the Spartans opened a 22-16 lead.

They stretched that 39-31 to end an entertaining first half.

The hay maker was about to arrive.

JCA committed five turnovers against the Spartans’ pressure before scoring in the third quarter.

Jasmine Lumpkin’s layup at the 1:40 mark ended the drought and sliced the Angels’ deficit to 45-33.

Marian led 51-35 at the quarter break and breezed home.

“That was our longest scoring drought of the season,” Schodrof said. “Some of the turnovers we made were unforced, some weren’t. But I thought the biggest factor in the game was how they crushed us at times on the boards. We could not let that happen.”

JCA committed 17 turnovers to Marian’s 12. The Spartans out-rebounded the Angels only 29-28 but this was a case where the statistics were misleading.

Lumpkin scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for the Angles.

Nicole Ekhomu chipped in 13 points. But it was not enough against Page and Millender.

“Those are two outstanding players,” Schodrof said. “When Page takes you off the dribble, it gets real tricky. Her mid-range jump shot off the dribble was really on.”

The Matian team took their win in stride.

“Our girls played well,” Murray said. “We knew how dangerous JCA is. They have two outstanding players, some good role players and are well coached. We’re really pleased with beating them.”

JCA’s only previous loss was to Whitney Young.

“When you lose two games and it’s to Young and Marian, it’s nothing to cry about,” Schodrof said.

As he said, there are bigger goals remaining.

Stat Leaders

Marian: Teniya Page 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting; Ashton Millender 22 points.

JCA: Jasmine Lumpkin 16 points, 10 rebounds; Nicole Ekhomu 13 points; Ty Battle 6 rebounds.