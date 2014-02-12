Joliet Catholic boys hoops hold off Aurora Central

JOLIET – The Joliet Catholic boys basketball team has four sophomores and a junior in the starting lineup.

The first man off the bench is a junior.

Even with four sophomores playing up, the Hilltoppers’ sophomore team earned its 15th victory Tuesday night, beating Aurora Central Catholic. There is talent on the freshman level and in the incoming class of eighth-graders.

Coach Joe Gura knows victories on the varsity level do not come easily this season. That was the case Tuesday, when the Hilltoppers staved off the Chargers 60-57 in a nonconference match-up.

JCA (8-15) had a 10-point lead midway through the fourth quarter. With 1 minute 43 seconds left, it was down to 58-57. Three defensive stops, Josh Mander’s huge offensive rebound and two Harold Davis free throws combined to put it in the win column.

“They always say basketball is a game of runs,” said 6-foot-6 sophomore Drake Fellows, who led JCA with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds. “They made a run. But we played defense, stepped up and made three stops at the end.

“With all the sophomores we have starting on varsity, we should be solid in coming years.”

Sometimes, however, you need to get a win that is within your grasp to keep the program moving forward at a desirable pace.

“Sometimes you do have to see a win,” Gura said. “You remember the defining moments and how to handle them.

“One thing is for sure, our schedule gives us no breaks. We’re just coming off facing three of the better teams in the Chicago area.”

Jalen Jackson chipped in with 17 points and Davis added nine for the Hilltoppers. Davis and Colton Kolowski had five rebounds, helping JCA out-rebound Aurora Central 19-9 in the second half and 34-24 overall.

“The thing we really did well was we were textbook in breaking the press and converting,” Gura said.

Jackson had 13 points in the second half, when he scored four times taking the ball hard to the basket.

“We got good passing and got the ball to the middle,” said Fellows, who was on the assist and scoring end of opportunities off the press break.

“We got a lot out of Drake, and that was important,” Gura said. “We would have gotten more out of Mander, too, if he hadn’t had foul trouble.” The 6-4 Mander finished with four points and four rebounds.

Aurora Central (4-16) thrives on the three-point shot, finishing 6-of-20 in that category.

Because of that, the Hilltoppers played the Chargers man-to-man.

“We’re not the best man-to-man team,” Gura said. “It’s asking a lot of our guys to play that way the whole game, but they came through it.”

JCA led 25-23 at halftime, fell behind 30-25 early in the third quarter but began a 12-0 run late in the third quarter that seemingly would put it away. But Aurora Central refused to quit.

“We made some mistakes at the end,” Gura said. One of those was Jackson’s miss on a short jumper with about 25 seconds left and the Hilltoppers leading 58-57. However, Mander’s rebound saved the day.

“There was no malice at all with that shot,” Gura said. “Jalen thought it was a great shot, he would make it and we’d win the game.”

It’s all part of the learning process.