A ﬁrst – LWW beats Central

NEW LENOX – Lincoln-Way West coach John White could not mask his feelings.

He was pumped, and why not? After two tough losses earlier this season against crosstown rival Lincoln-Way Central, including a three-overtime marathon, his Warriors felt it was about time they beat the Knights for the first time.

The eventuality came to fruition Monday night as West survived Central’s second-half rally and hung onto a 52-47 SouthWest Suburban Red victory.

The Warriors (12-7, 6-4) jumped to a 31-16 halftime lead largely on the strength of freshman guard Marco Pettinato’s 16 points, including four three-pointers without a miss. Central (11-11, 3-7) battled back as close as 46-42 with 4:03 left and had several chances to get closer.

Neither side scored in the next 3 minutes, 16 seconds, however, until West’s Jon Matotta iced it with four free throws in the final minute.

“We’ve won some games this year, but that right there is the favorite win of my young career, especially after what happened last time,” White said, recalling the triple-overtime loss.

“This was also the first time we ever beat them. And, [Central coach] Bob Curran is my mentor and best friend.”

Pettinato did not score in the second half after his 16-point first half, but 6-5 senior forward Hayden Witt picked up the slack, scoring 14 of his 22 points in the second half.

“This is nice, especially for the seniors,” Witt said. “They beat us three or four times here and five or six times total the last four years. The big thing was even when they came back, they never got on a really big run.”

Witt cited Pettinato’s big first half and Marotta’s clutch free throws. “Marco stepped up,” he said. “He’s a fiery competitor. He gives us a lot of momentum. And Jon’s free throws at the end really did it.”

“Marco is a heck of a player for a freshman,” White said of Pettinato. “He’s poised and strong. He really works on his body. They seemed to give him a step or two and dare him to shoot it, and he stepped up and hit it. That’s what good players do.”

The Warriors limited Central’s big gun, 6-6 senior forward Brad Bass, to 14 points on 6-of-19 shooting, including 0-for-11 from three-point range, although he did grab 17 rebounds. Alex Parks led the Knights with 18 points, including five three-pointers.

“Brad [Bass] did not have a good night from outside, but to his credit, he got himself inside and did some things there,” Curran said. “This loss was a combination of a lot of things, and you could almost see it coming.

“They never had beaten us, and John [White] has a good team. Marco [Pettinato] got them going early. Things happen when rival teams get together.”

Curran cited an aspect of the game that has been hurting the Knights all season – free throw shooting. They missed six straight in the fourth quarter and finished 8-of-20 for 40 percent.

“It’s those free throw woes again,” Curran said. “We’ve been shooting them in the 40s. We have been losing a lot of games that way.”