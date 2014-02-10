Grundy County Police reports: February 11, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Minooka

• Sidney E. Cummings, 41, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on a Livingston County failure-to-appear warrant for domestic battery.

Grundy County

• Larry K. Hayward, 30, of Chicago, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of cannabis.

• Timm M. Kroeger, 23, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 8 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Clifford R. Findlay, 40, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 8 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was given a March 17 court date.

• Rodolfo Trevino, 47, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 9 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Demitrius F. Skrapates, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police officers, and reckless driving. He also was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles, disobeying a traffic control device, speeding and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Morris

• Tiana G. Scaman, 24, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 9 on charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault.

• Joseph Bianco, 25, of Mendota, was arrested by Morris police Feb. 9 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended. He also was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration. He posted bond and was released with a March 10 court date.