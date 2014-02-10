May 22, 2023
News - Grundy County
Grundy County Police reports: February 11, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Minooka

• Sidney E. Cummings, 41, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on a Livingston County failure-to-appear warrant for domestic battery.

Grundy County

• Larry K. Hayward, 30, of Chicago, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for possession of cannabis.

• Timm M. Kroeger, 23, of Diamond, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 8 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Clifford R. Findlay, 40, of Wilmington, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 8 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was given a March 17 court date.

• Rodolfo Trevino, 47, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 9 on a charge of domestic battery.

• Demitrius F. Skrapates, 19, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 7 on charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding police officers, and reckless driving. He also was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles, disobeying a traffic control device, speeding and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Morris

Tiana G. Scaman, 24, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 9 on charges of domestic battery and aggravated assault.

• Joseph Bianco, 25, of Mendota, was arrested by Morris police Feb. 9 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended. He also was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration. He posted bond and was released with a March 10 court date.

