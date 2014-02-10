Grundy County felony dispositions: February 11, 2014

MORRIS – Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland recently released the following felony dispositions. The State’s Attorney’s Office makes no representation as to the accuracy of such information. In all cases, the official records of the court clerk should be consulted for confirmation.

• Steffen Balegno, 36, of Coal City, was found guilty after bench trial for grooming, a Class 3 felony, and indecent solicitation of a child, a Class 4 felony. Balegno was ordered to serve 180 days in the county jail and was placed on probation for 30 months. He was ordered to pay more than $2,000 in fines and court costs. In addition, Balegno must obtain a sex offender evaluation and complete the recommended treatment program. Balegno must register as a sex offender.

• Jason Bradley, 34, of Morris, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to two days in jail and was placed on 30 months of probation. Bradley must pay more than $800 in fines and court fees. He also must submit to periodic drug testing and complete substance abuse treatment.

• Kevin Fox, 28, of Morris, pleaded guilty to theft of more than $500 but less than $10,000, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 24 months probation and ordered to pay $265 in restitution to the crime victim. He also must pay about $500 in court costs and fees. Fox must also obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete treatment and submit to periodic drug testing. He also has to perform 30 hours of community service and obtain a GED.

• Robert Harris Jr., 32, of Gardner, pleaded guilty to theft of less than $500 with a prior offense, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Harris also was ordered to pay about $500 is court costs and fees. Harris will serve one year mandatory supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

• James Harrison, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of more than five but less than 20 cannabis sativa plants, a Class 4 felony, and was placed on probation for 30 months. Harrison was ordered to pay more than $900 in fines, court costs and fees. Harrison must obtain a substance abuse evaluation, complete treatment and report for periodic drug testing. Harrison also was ordered to serve four days in the county jail.

• Justin Kavanaugh, 33, of Gardner, pleaded guilty to deceptive practice, a Class 4 felony, and was placed on 30 months of conditional discharge. Kavanaugh must pay $3,549.78 in restitution to the victim, pay a $250 court fee and serve 10 weekends in jail.

• William Loney Jr., 26, of Goshen, Ind., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, and was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Loney was ordered to pay more than $800 in court costs and fees. He also must serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

• Darryl McDowell, 39, of Dolton, pleaded guilty to possession of more than 30 but less than 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, a Class 3 felony, and was sentenced to 30 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections. McDowell was ordered to pay more than $800 in fees and court costs. McDowell also must serve one year of mandatory supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.