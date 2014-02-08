Strong first half lifts Plainfield East over North

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield East and Plainfield North boys basketball continued their treks in opposite directions during Friday night’s Southwest Prairie Conference showdown.

East grabbed a 28-9 lead late in the first half and coasted home 69-48 before a large, noisy crowd and the Comcast TV cameras at East. That afforded the league-leading Bengals (14-7, 8-2) more breathing room as North (15-7, 6-4) suffered its fourth loss in five games.

“The last three weeks we’ve played one good game,” Tigers coach Bob Krahulik said. “We’re not doing some of the things we were doing earlier. We’re not moving, not cutting, not playing good team defense.

“We seem to be regressing. To be honest, our offense was better in the Joliet West [Thanksgiving] Tournament than it is now.”

North, which was coming off an 88-78 Tuesday loss to Plainfield Central, beat East 78-72 in their earlier meeting. The Bengals’ defense won this war in the first half, however, holding the stationary Tigers to 5-of-25 shooting, including 1-of-12 from three-point range.

North attempted to chew into the 31-13 halftime deficit but never got closer than 12 points in the second half.

“I thought we did an outstanding job defensively,” Bengals coach Branden Adkins said. “We threw some stuff at them that they struggled with.

“We said we should try to stop Trevor [Stumpe] by committee, and they weren’t able to run like they like to. They only had two layup situations in the first half.”

Aaron Jordan, who has committed to Illinois, is East’s main man, but he did not score until hitting the 8-footer that made it 28-9 with 3:06 left in the first half. Senior guard Miles Ward provided the offensive spark early, with an able assist from senior guard Nick Novak.

Ward finished with 17 points, matching Jordan for team high. Novak had 16, and he and Ward combined to hit 14-of-25 shots largely by taking the ball hard to the basket.

“Our coaches told me to keep attacking Isaiah [Webster, North’s 5-7 point guard] and I did,” Ward said. “He’s pretty small. I wanted to stay aggressive against him.”

“Myles did a great job taking the ball to the basket,” Novak said.

The bottom line is the Bengals, who won their fifth straight, can get offense from sources other than Jordan.

“In the beginning of the season we were relying on Aaron too much,” Ward said. “They [opponents] get on him from the start, and if we can get them to stop worrying about him so much, then we can start getting him the ball again.”

Stumpe finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting but made one of his first seven as the Bengals opened their big lead.

Kevin Krieger scored 12 for North, including 5-for-5 shooting in the second half.

Another key for East was rebounding. The Bengals held a 42-27 advantage, highlighted by a 27-14 margin in the first half, when 6-4 senior forward Josh Smith grabbed 11 of his game-high 13 rebounds. Jordan and sophomore Elyjah Goss chipped in eight boards.

“Josh [Smith] is a rebounding guy,” Adkins said. “He does all the dirty work.”