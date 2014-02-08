Minooka overtakes Morris for regional crown

JOLIET – Minooka and Morris form quite the athletic rivalry, never more passionate than in girls bowling.

In Saturday’s Joliet West Regional at Town & Country Lanes, the Indians rallied to overtake the Redskins in the final frame and claim the regional title with a 5,947 pin total. Morris finished at 5,925.

Both will advance to next week’s loaded Moline Sectional, along with Joliet West (5,801) and Plainfield South (5,045), which finished third and fourth. West was led by individual champion Julie Kowalski, who shot 1,291, averaging 215.2 for the six games.

The top 10 finishers not on advancing teams also move on to the sectional. They include Joliet Central’s Hannah Bolyn, Hayley Magruder, Addie Reyes and Alysha Guthrie. The Steelmen were seventh in the 11-team field with a 4,684 total.

Minooka led after the first game, West took the top spot in Game 2 and Morris led the rest of the way until the final frame.

“Morris is very good,” Minooka coach Frank Yudzentis said. “Harry [Banks, the Redskins’ coach] has them bowling very well.

“The first goal, obviously, was to get out of the regional. The nice thing that happened from our perspective is we were 35 pins down going into the last game and we bowled as well as we did the last couple of frames. We knew it would be a grind.”

The Indians shot 955 in Game 6 while Morris settled for 898. The Redskins’ previous low was 950 in Game 1.

“Right down to the last frame, just like the Morris Invitational,” Banks said. “They beat us there by something like 19 pins.

“But we bowled well today. We had three girls over 1,200.”

Minooka senior Emily Koulis was the runner-up behind Kowalski. She shot 1,235. Morris’ Savannah Strange (1,220) and Skylar Easson (1,217) and Joliet West’s Taylor Bailey (1,213) rounded out the top five.

“I don’t know if it really mattered that much who won today between us and Morris,” Koulis said. “It was more about bowling as a team, five marks a frame. This is just a new win to add to our season.”

West came in planning to challenge for the crown but hit a lull after the midday break.

“We would have loved to take that plaque for a regional win, but we fell flat after the break and couldn’t recover,” Tigers coach Jeff Bailey said. “I felt really good coming in, but I think we got down on ourselves too much.”

Kowalski, who averages 213, went to state two years ago as a sophomore and finished fourth. She began Saturday with a 246 and finished with a 230.

“Julie’s been really solid,” Bailey said. “She’s on a mission for her senior year. She wants to go out on top.”

“We fell off a little as a team, lost sight of where we wanted to be, but we righted ourselves in the sixth game,” Kowalski said. “The big thing now is we want to get the Tigers to state.”

Morris’ Easson led Kowalski by one pin entering Game 6 but finished with a 155.

“It looks like I bowled one game too many,” she said. “I bowled well overall but sometimes it gets to the point where it falls off.”

Morris’ Amber Benson was sixth at 1,207 and Minooka grabbed the next three spots: Kortney Sickler (1,196), Heather McCubbins (1,195) and Lexi Jones (1,182). West’s Gracie Plese was 10th at 1,132.

Yudzentis used three bowlers two games each in one spot in his lineup, including freshman Cheryl Eyman in Games 5 and 6. She came through with 195 and 200 games.

“When you can get seven bowlers involved in a situation like this, it’s good, especially for the younger bowlers,” Yudzentis said. “You hope that pays dividends down the road. The two games Cheryl bowled were impressive for a freshman. She held us up there toward the end.”

Plainfield South held off Streator for the final qualifying spot. The Cougars were led by Paige Kwiatkowski (1,061), Alex Cichy (1,048) and Caitlyn Morris (1,042).

“It’s good to be No. 4,” South coach Dave Raila said. “The goal was to get out. The new format [adding a regional level] gives us a nice sense of accomplishment.

“We’re capable of bowling better. Alex [Cichy] is our anchor. She has two broken bones in her left ankle and toughed it out all six games.”