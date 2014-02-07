Anna ready to take shot with Yankees

Lincoln-Way East graduate Dean Anna was the San Diego Padres’ 26th-round draft pick out of Ball State in 2008.

The left-handed hitting middle infielder has limited power, an average arm and does not run particularly well. He never has been on anyone’s list of hot prospects.

But last season, he won the Triple-A Pacific Coast League batting title with a .331 average. The Padres did not have room for him on their 40-man roster and did not want to lose him and get nothing in return in the Rule 5 draft, so in the offseason they traded him to the Yankees for minor league pitcher Ben Paulus.

The Yankees were in the process of restocking their infield after second baseman Robinson Cano signed as a free agent with Seattle, third baseman Alex Rodriguez accepted his season-long ban and shortstop Derek Jeter missed virtually all of last season with various injuries. They signed veterans Kelly Johnson and oft-injured Brian Roberts in addition to trading for Anna.

Anna, 27, is solid with the glove. He can play second base, shortstop or third base. He has walked nearly as much as he has struck out through his six minor league seasons.

Yet, he has no guarantees as he awaits his major league debut. That’s par for the course.

“I’m not a power hitter, definitely a line driver hitter,” he said. “I use the whole field, take what guys give me.

“When you’re a 26th-round pick, you don’t have much credibility. It’s been a long journey to get where I am. So it’s nice to have on the resume that you won the PCL batting title. I’ve had to prove people wrong day in and day out.”

Anna will have a spring in his step when he begins spring training with the Yankees in about 10 days.

“Absolutely, I’m excited about a new opportunity,” he said. “I was speechless when the trade came down. A chance to play for the best organization around is exciting. I’ll work hard and see what happens. If I make the club, that would be great.”

If not, Anna likely will begin the season at Triple-A Scranton and be a phone call away from New York. He believes his time will come.

“I wouldn’t be playing now if I did not believe I would be playing in the majors some day,” he said. “Cano leaving gave a lot of people an opportunity, including myself.”

Anna is a career .286 hitter in the minor leagues with a .386 on-base percentage and .428 slugging percentage. Last season, the numbers jumped to .331/.410/.482. Anna said there is a reason.

“I’m learning to be properly prepared for every single game,” he said. “I was hitting .320 in Double-A (he was at San Antonio in 2011 and 2012), then fell off. I was not used to playing every day. I was working so hard, taking so much extra hitting, that I was dog tired when the game started. I had no chance.

“You have to learn yourself in this game, learn how your swing works. It’s a tough gig, and you have to keep at it. It’s nice to really know your job, what you do.”

Anna feels the knowledge he has acquired makes him a viable candidate to fill a role in the Yankees’ infield.

“I’m definitely a better player now than when I started in pro ball in every way imaginable – baserunning, fielding, hitting, knowing the game,” he said. “It was like a roller coaster the first couple of years.”

Anna, whose hometown is Mokena, has been working out in Tampa, Fla., where the Yankees train. He’s been talking with Yankees’ coaches and getting as familiar as he can at this point with his new team.

When he does arrive in Yankee Stadium, imagine the experience that will be.

“The environment in New York is what it is,” he said. “You have to try to block it out. Just go on the field and try to win. Take it pitch by pitch.”

That’s the way Dean Anna plays the game. He’s a grinder. The Yankees are no different that anyone else. Any club can use someone of that ilk.