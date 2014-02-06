Grundy County Police reports: February 7, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Allan W. Green, 24, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 5 on a charge of forgery.

• Sharon J. Verucchi, 28, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 5 on a charge of forgery.

Minooka

• Tina M. Kalter, 35, of Joliet, was arrested by Minooka police Feb. 6 on a charge of driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released pending court.