May 22, 2023
News - Grundy County
News - Grundy CountyBreaking News | Morris Herald-NewsBusiness | Morris Herald-NewsCommunity News | Morris Herald-NewsCrime & Courts | Morris Herald-NewsCrime Brief | Morris Herald-NewsEducation | Morris Herald-NewsGovernment | Morris Herald-NewsGrundy CountyLocal News | Morris Herald-NewsLooking Back | Morris Herald-NewsNation & World | Morris Herald-NewsPolice Reports | Morris Herald-NewsRecords | Morris Herald-NewsState News | Morris Herald-News
News - Grundy County

Grundy County Police reports: February 7, 2014

By Shaw Local News Network

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Morris

• Allan W. Green, 24, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 5 on a charge of forgery.

• Sharon J. Verucchi, 28, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 5 on a charge of forgery.

Minooka

• Tina M. Kalter, 35, of Joliet, was arrested by Minooka police Feb. 6 on a charge of driving under the influence. She posted bond and was released pending court.

Police ReportsGrundy County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois