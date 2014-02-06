Joliet West girls begin trek in regional

Jeff Bailey made his debut as boys bowling coach at Plainfield South in the best way possible, with the Cougars winning the 2010 IHSA state championship under his guidance.

Now, after four seasons with South, Bailey is in his first season as girls coach at Joliet West. Forgive him if he occasionally wonders whether history can repeat.

The Tigers begin what they hope will be a trip to state Saturday when they host the Joliet West Regional at Town & Country Lanes, where Bailey is the manager.

Morris, Minooka and Plainfield South are other area entries that on paper have a shot at advancing to next week’s Moline Sectional. Joliet Central and individuals from Reed-Custer also are in the field. The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on those teams will advance to Moline, where many of the state’s best teams will gather.

Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North and Romeoville will compete at the Bolingbrook Regional, which also will send four teams to Moline.

Regionals hosted by Sandburg and Andrew, meanwhile, will advance four teams each to the Morgan Park Sectional. Lockport and Lemont are at Sandburg and Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East and Peotone are at Andrew.

Minooka, coming off winning the Southwest Prairie Conference championship, has made four straight trips to state under coach Frank Yudzentis. Morris won the Northern Illinois Big 12 East tournament.

Emily Koulis of Minooka was the individual champion of the SPC tournament with a 1,331 total for six games and was joined on the all-conference team by teammates Lexi Jones and Kourtney Sickler.

Joliet West ended Lockport’s stranglehold on the SouthWest Suburban Blue tournament championship and is primed to make its run.

“We feel we have a good fighting chance to get to state,” Bailey said. “We took conference away from Lockport, which I believe held the crown the last three years.

“We have great momentum coming out of conference. Lockport has another strong team and defeating them was huge for us. We’re really focused now.”

The Tigers’ regular lineup includes seniors Julie Kowalski and Desiray Keigan and sophomores Gracie Plese, Taylor Bailey and Melissa March. Kowalski averages 212, Plese 204, Taylor Bailey 203, March 190 and Keigan 185. Taylor Bailey is the coach’s daughter. All but Keigan were all-conference.

“We’ve kind of been coasting through the season and we’re hitting our stride now,” Jeff Bailey said. “The key for us will be staying together as a team, staying in the game mentally. It’s all mental. We can’t get down on ourselves if we have bad frame or bad game.”

Bailey said the regional offers “quite a bit of competition. Minooka, Morris, Plainfield South and us are all good teams.”

The Tigers have the perceived advantage of bowling at home in the regional (Town & Country also is Minooka’s home). West finished second in the 44-team StrikeFest at T&C earlier this season.

But Bailey said that can work either way.

“We’re more comfortable going into a regional on our home lanes,” he said. “But sometimes you get almost too comfortable. You come in with more focus when you’re on unfamiliar lanes.”