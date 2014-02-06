JCA girls No. 1 seed in Morris Regional

The Joliet Catholic Academy girls basketball team has enjoyed an outstanding season, worthy of being considered a candidate for the Class 3A state championship.

The Angels, who have lost only to Class 4A Whitney Young, will begin their quest at the Morris Regional, where they are the No. 1 seed. The IHSA announced the seeds, the result of online voting among the coaches, Thursday for the girls 3A and 4A regionals/sectionals.

The 1A and 2A seeds were revealed earlier. The two smallest classes begin regional play Monday, while the two largest classes will begin the postseason a week earlier.

The Morris Regional is a five-team event. Coal City is the No. 2 seed, followed by Providence, Lincoln-Way West and Morris. The winner will advance to the Lincoln-Way West Sectional. The winner there will play in the Romeoville Supersectional.

Supersectionals in 3A and 4A will be played March 3 with the state tournament the next weekend at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena.

The only other area 3A team is Peotone, which is No. 2 behind regional host Bishop McNamara.

The majority of Class 4A area teams are in the Joliet Central Sectional, with regionals scheduled at Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville and East Aurora.

Bolingbrook drew the No. 2 seed in the 22-team sectional. Neuqua Valley is No. 1. Young is the likely opponent for the survivor in the Hinsdale Central Supersectional.

The next area team seeded is No. 11 Joliet Central. Lemont is 12, Lockport 13, Romeoville 15, Joliet West 16, Plainfield South 17, Plainfield Central 18, Plainfield North 19 and Plainfield East 20.

Each regional must contain the host team, one of the 1 through 4 seeds and one of the 5 through 8 seeds.

In the 4A Bloom Sectional, Lincoln-Way East is the No. 3 seed behind Homewood-Flossmoor and Marian Catholic while Lincoln-Way Central is 13th.

Downstate, the format calls for preset regionals. Minooka is in the six-team Normal Community regional as the No. 2 seed behind Bradley. The winner will advance to the Edwardsville Sectional.

The Class 2A regional of local interest is at Ottawa Marquette, where Seneca is No. 1 followed by Aurora Christian, Ottawa Marquette, Reed-Custer and Wilmington. Aurora Christian will be the sectional host, and the sectional winner will play in the Monmouth Supersectional.

Dwight will host a five-team regional in Class 1A, and the Trojans are the No. 3 seed. Newark is the top seed and Gardner-South Wilmington is No. 5.