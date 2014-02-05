Grundy County Police reports: February 6, 2014

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

Grundy County

• Stanley Lee, 21, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 4 on a Grundy County failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Brian V. Elias, 40, was arrested by Mazon police and booked into the Grundy County Jail Feb. 4 on a charge of battery.

• Anthony P. Zuck, 44, of Coal City, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 1 on a charge of driving while license revoked. He also was cited for illegal transportation of alcohol and improper lane usage. He was given a written warning for having no rear registration light. His court date is Feb. 24.

Morris

• Matthew K. Hill, 21, of Coal City, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 4 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic syringes and needles.