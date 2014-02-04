Grundy County Police reports: Feb. 5, 2014

Coal City

• Christopher R. Scheibe, 31, of Morris, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 2 on a failure-to-appear warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• James W. Lindner, 35, was arrested by Coal City police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 31 on a failure-to-appear warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a Feb. 24 court date.

Morris

• Gregory J. Goodall, 65, of Kirkland, was arrested by Morris police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 31 on a Boone County failure-to-appear warrant and criminal trespass to land. He was given a Feb. 14 court date.

• Juan M. Becerra, 21, of Morris, was arrested by Morris police Feb. 2 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a March 3 court date.

Grundy County

• Miguel A. Varela Jr., of Plainfield, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff's police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 2 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He also was cited for possession of cannabis less than 2.5 grams and possession of drug equipment.

• Todd A. Fitch, 23, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 1 on a charge of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

• Gary R. Morris, 62, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 31 on a charge of driving while license suspended and on a failure-to-appear warrant for driving while license suspended.

• Adam D. Rodriguez, 30, of Morris, was arrested by Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 30 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked. He also was cited for improper lighting and operating a vehicle with expired registration. He was given a Feb. 24 court date.

Minooka

• William G. Neal, 26, of Joliet, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Feb. 3 on charges of battery to a security guard and driving while license suspended.

• Kevin E. Kaiser, 40, of Minooka, was arrested by Minooka police Feb. 1 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released.

• Aaron J. Pouncy, 19, was arrested by Minooka police and booked into the Grundy County Jail on Jan. 31 on a charge of resisting a peace officer and on a Will County failure-to-appear warrant for burglary.